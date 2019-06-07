In first visit to Ayodhya after polls, Yogi Adityanath to unveil Ram statue

In his first visit to Ayodhya after the Lok Sabha elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will unveil a seven-foot wooden statue of Lord Ram at the handicraft museum of Ayodhya Research Institute and participate in the inaugural function of the week-long birthday celebrations of Ramjanmabhumi Nyas chief, Mahant Nrityagopal Das, on Friday.

The statue depicts ‘Kodamb Ram’, one of the stages in life of Ram in which he is shown carrying a bow. Ram Teerath, administrative officer at Ayodhya Research Institute, said Kodamb Ram is worshipped in South India and the statue has been carved on a single piece of wood by an award-winning artist from Karnataka.

“It is a seven-foot statue made by an artist who had received the President’s award. It is a special statue as it depicts Kodamb Ram, carrying a bow. We first saw the statue at a museum in Karnataka about two years ago, after which we asked the artist to carve a similar statue for the Ayodhya Museum as well,” said Ram Teerath.

He said the Chief Minister would also release a special postal stamp of the statue in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Postmaster General.

Later in the day, the CM will also inspect development projects, including works at Ram ki Pauri, bus station and Guptarghat. The Uttar Pradesh government had announced the construction of a 221-metre statue of Lord Ram on the Ghats of Saryu. The project is being finalised, officials said.