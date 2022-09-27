In first, Supreme Court to livestream 3 hearings today

The Supreme Court is all set to create history, with proceedings before three of its Constitution benches set to be livestreamed starting Tuesday. The livestream will be available on the official platform webcast.gov.in/scindia.

Sources told The Indian Express that the new system was tested on Sunday and Monday and the results were found to be satisfactory. The National Informatics Centre is handling the project.

This will be the first time actual hearings in the court are livestreamed for public viewing. On August 26, proceedings before the ceremonial bench on the date of retirement of former CJI N V Ramana were livestreamed.

Incidentally, Chief Justice of India U U Lalit, heading a three-judge bench, had on Monday morning told a lawyer that the SC will have its own platform for livestreaming soon. The lawyer had urged the court that it should secure copyright of the proceedings if it plans to livestream on YouTube.

A full court meeting had discussed the plans for going live and decided to start with the Constitution bench proceedings from September 27.

The three Constitution benches sitting on Tuesday headed by the CJI, and Justices D Y Chandrachud and S K Kaul will, respectively, hear petitions challenging the reservation for Economically Weaker Sections, petitions filed following the political crisis in Maharashtra precipitated by the rift in Shiv Sena, and a case pertaining to validity of All India Bar Examination. Sources said the court will see how the plan goes and then take a call on gradually expanding the footprint.

In its September 2018 ruling in Swapnil Tripathi vs Supreme Court of India, the top court had said that livestreaming of proceedings is in public interest and had called for working out the modalities for this. However, with consultations and rulemaking taking longer, the project remained pending.