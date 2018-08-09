Follow Us:
Thursday, August 09, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones Sponsored

Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
  • In first public appearance after transplant, Arun Jaitley attends Parliament

In first public appearance after transplant, Arun Jaitley attends Parliament

Arun Jaitley, who is the Leader of the Upper House, was seen wearing a mask in his car before entering the Parliament complex.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 9, 2018 12:49:20 pm
In first public appearance, Arun Jaitley attends Parliament for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election In first public appearance, Arun Jaitley attends Parliament for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election (Express Photo/Neeraj Priyadarshi)
Related News

In his first public appearance since undergoing a kidney transplant on May 14, Union Minister Arun Jaitley attended Parliament Thursday and cast his vote in the election for Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Jaitley, who is the Leader of the Upper House, was seen wearing a mask in his car before entering the Parliament complex.  According to a report in Bloomberg, Jaitley will resume work in August. In his absence, Union Minister Piyush Goyal has been given additional charge of the Finance Ministry for the last three months.

NDA’s candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh was elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman today after winning the election with 125 votes. The Opposition’s candidate B K Hariprasad managed to secure 105 votes. The post fell vacant after P J Kurien retired on July 1.

Highlights: Rajya Sabha election for Deputy Chairman

In first public appearance, Arun Jaitley attends Parliament for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election Jaitley is the leader of the Upper House (Express Photo/Praveen Jain)

Speaking in the House following the election, Jaitley congratulated Singh and wished him well.

Jaitley, despite being out of office, has been vocal on social media. In blog posts, he has recently commented on GST, the Rafale deal and the economy, among other issues. Last Month, Jaitley, via teleconference, addressed an event to mark the first anniversary of the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax  (GST).

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Watch Now
Xiaomi Mi A2 Phone Review
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement