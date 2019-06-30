Mann ki Baat: 10 things PM Modi said in first radio address after landslide win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday resumed his radio programme, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, after leading the BJP to a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections. “This Sunday has made me wait so much. This programme personifies the New India Spirit,” Modi said as he welcomed the listeners to his monthly radio address. “When I last mentioned in February that I will meet you again in May, a lot of people said that I was overconfident. But I always had faith in you. I am back today only because of you,” Modi said.

During his address, Modi asked citizens for ideas to conserve water, congratulated the voters for being a part of the largest polling exercise in the world and also highlighted the importance of democracy.

Here are the top 10 things that Modi said during his Mann ki Baat address

* “Mann ki Baat is like a mirror for the society. The program personifies the New India Spirit and shows the talent and strengths of 130 crore Indians. In the letters that are addressed to me under the programme people never ask for themselves. Instead, they talk about the larger interest of our nation and society,” the prime minister said, welcoming the listeners to the programme after a three-month break. THis last address was aired in February before the polls began.

* PM Modi also reminisced about his trip to Kedarnath during polls and hit out at critics for politicising it. “I was asked why I visited the holy site. People had apprehensions, made it a political issue. The journey was undertaken to give me an opportunity to meet my inner self. I want to tell you that perhaps in that solitary cave, I got an opportunity to fill the vacuum caused due to the long gap of Mann Ki Baat,” he said.

* In his address, Modi also remembered the ordinary citizens who fought against Emergency. “”When Emergency was imposed, resistance against it was not just in political circles or politicians; the movement was not limited to the jails. There was frustration in people. They wanted to reclaim democracy. During Emergency, every citizen felt that something essential was taken away from them.”

* Democracy, Modi said, is a part of our culture and heritage. “Emergency made people realise the importance of democracy. And this is why the people of the country sacrificed an election to safeguard the principles of democracy.” Adding that we tend to take democracy for granted, PM Modi said, “We need to keep reminding ourselves that we have earned democracy through years of devotion and great efforts.”

* Congratulating the voters for completing the largest ever election in the world, Modi said, “More than 61 crore people exercised their franchise in this polls. The scale of the election was immense. It tells us about the faith people have in our democracy. The voter base in India is twice the population of America.” He also mentioned the efforts undertaken by Election Commission, security officials and staff associated with the polling process.

* Prime Minister Modi also mentioned the water scarcity issue faced by India today. “Saving water will save the nation. Community efforts will result in positive results. There is no fixed formula to resolve the issue. In different parts, different methods may be adopted but the aim is the same- to conserve every drop of water. When we all will come together, the impossible will be possible. Jan Jan judega, jal bechega,” he added.

* During the address, the prime minister also made an appeal to the citizens, asking them for ideas on conserving water. Making three requests to people, Modi said, “Pledge to save every drop of water and spread awareness on water preservation; suggest traditional means for water preservation; and share details of NGOs, individuals or organisations working on water preservation.”

* Listing out steps to conserve water, PM Modi said, “There is a need for public awareness program to save water. Use #JanShakti4JalShakti to upload your content relating to water conservation. Inform people about innovative campaigns, problems associated with conservation among other things.” He also invited film celebrities, sports personalities, media, social organisations to participate in the initiative.

* PM Modi also urged citizens to devote some time to reading. “I urge you all to talk about the books you read, on the ‘Narendra Modi Mobile App. Let us have discussions on the good books we read and why we liked the books,” he said.

* On Yoga Day celebrations, PM Modi said, “The awareness of holistic health care has increased the greatness of Yoga Day. People of varied generations enthusiastically joined the celebrations on June 21. Yoga ensures that society is made up of healthy minds and sympathetic souls.”