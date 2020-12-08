In first complaint to Lokayukta, Odisha CM refers case against expelled BJD MLA

Pradeep Panigrahy was expelled from BJD days after the state Vigilance Department arrested senior Forest Service officer Abhay Pathak and his son for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to their income.

In the first corruption complaint referred by the Odisha government to the Lokayukta after its creation last year, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has forwarded the allegation against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy for investigation, the Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Panigrahy was arrested on December 3 for alleged involvement in a job scam.

He was expelled from BJD days after the state Vigilance Department arrested senior Forest Service officer Abhay Pathak and his son Akash for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to their income. Panigrahy’s daughter was set to marry Akash this month, who was under probe for impersonating a Tata Motors executive and allegedly cheating people.

Opposition Congress and BJP have also demanded Panigrahy’s expulsion from the Assembly. In a letter to the CM, Congress workers urged him to write to the Assembly Speaker for revoking his membership of the House on the grounds that Panigrahy has lost credibility after his arrest.

