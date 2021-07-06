Uttarakhand: In first Cabinet meet, Dhami govt passes six resolutions

THE FIRST Cabinet meeting chaired by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami Sunday night after the swearing-in ceremony passed six resolutions, promising a corruption-free administration to the people, employment opportunities to the youths and uplift of Dalits and backward sections.

Sharing details of the resolutions, government spokesperson and state minister Subodh Uniyal told reporters on Monday that the state government will be committed to ensuring a corruption-free administration and information technology will be used for transparent and fast delivery of services.

A separate resolution promised job opportunities in government services as well as facilitating self-employment for youths.

Uniyal said another resolution promised empowerment of women and uplift of Dalits and backward sections of people.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, health and medical infrastructure will be strengthened. Another resolution was passed for organising camps to provide benefit of welfare schemes to public.

The Cabinet also passed a proposal to increase the salary of guest teachers of education department from Rs 15,000 per month to Rs 25,000 per month and they will be posted on priority in home districts.

Uniyal said the Cabinet also decided to fill up over 22,000 vacant posts in various departments.