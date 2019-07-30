In first 6 months, 82% militants killed in J&K were Valley recruits

Of the 121 militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir by security forces in the first half of 2019, only 21 were from Pakistan, which means that 82% of the militants killed in the state were locals. Most of these encounters took place in south Kashmir, with 36 militants being killed in Pulwama, 34 in Shopian and 16 in Anantnag districts.

Recruitment of locals into militancy did not witness a decline in 2019, as 76 locals picked up guns in the first half of the year, with 39 of them joining Hizbul Mujahideen and 21 Jaish-e-Mohammad. The majority of those who joined militancy were from south Kashmir districts: 20 young men from Pulwama, 15 from Shopian, and 13 each from Anantnag and Kulgam joined militancy between January and June this year.

These details about the state of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir are part of a government document which shows that militancy continues to be on the rise in the districts of south Kashmir and is now dominated by locals who are picking up guns. As reported by The Indian Express earlier, there have been no reports of cross-border action or infiltration across the Line of Control (LoC) this summer, with a majority of ceasefire violations from small arms firing, and limited to south of Pir Panjal ranges.

Among the 100 incidents initiated by militants in the first half of the year, 32 of them were in Pulwama, 23 in Shopian, 15 in Anantnag and 10 in Srinagar districts. A majority of these incidents are of militants firing on security forces, but also include grenade attacks, detonation of improvised explosive devices (IED), throwing of petrol bombs, weapon snatching and abductions.

Meanwhile, there have been 228 recorded incidents of stone-pelting, 346 incidents of civilian protests and 10 bandh calls given in the first six months of 2019 which saw the conduct of Lok Sabha elections in multiple phases for security reasons. It was in the month of May that agitations had shot up with 101 incidents of stone-pelting and 114 incidents of civilian protests being recorded by the authorities.

During the same period, security forces have lost 71 men in J&K and 115 of them have been injured. The majority of deaths occurred in the February 14 bombing of the CRPF bus at Pulwama where it lost 40 personnel. Army has lost 15 soldiers and CAPF 48 personnel while Jammu and Kashmir Police has lost 8 policemen in the first half of the year.