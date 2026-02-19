In final push against Maoists, forces zero in on last pockets

A month ahead of the Centre’s March 2026 deadline to eliminate Left Wing Extremism, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has identified a residual presence of only about 300 active Maoist operatives, concentrated mainly along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border and in pockets of Jharkhand.

A source in the CRPF said among the 300 active operatives, four are Central Committee Members (CCM); Ganapati, Devuji, Malla Raja Reddy and Misir Besra.

“Till last year, there were 20 CCM members, but now there are only four and security forces are working round the clock to nab them. To nab Devuji and junior cadre Kesa Sodhi, around 2,000 security personnel led by the CRPF launched an extensive operation — ‘KGH 2’ — on Tuesday evening along with the state police at Chhattisgarh-Telangana border,” a source said, adding that the security personnel have spread across in areas such as Nambi and Korgotalu Hills (KGH).