In final push against Maoists, forces zero in on last pockets
According to the CRPF, 370 Maoists were neutralised in joint operations by the security personnel last year. “2,391 Maoists/OGWs/sympathisers surrendered and 1,175 were apprehended,” a CRPF official said.
A month ahead of the Centre’s March 2026 deadline to eliminate Left Wing Extremism, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has identified a residual presence of only about 300 active Maoist operatives, concentrated mainly along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border and in pockets of Jharkhand.
A source in the CRPF said among the 300 active operatives, four are Central Committee Members (CCM); Ganapati, Devuji, Malla Raja Reddy and Misir Besra.
“Till last year, there were 20 CCM members, but now there are only four and security forces are working round the clock to nab them. To nab Devuji and junior cadre Kesa Sodhi, around 2,000 security personnel led by the CRPF launched an extensive operation — ‘KGH 2’ — on Tuesday evening along with the state police at Chhattisgarh-Telangana border,” a source said, adding that the security personnel have spread across in areas such as Nambi and Korgotalu Hills (KGH).
Earlier this month, Home Ministry Amit Shah informed Parliament that LWE violence has come down by 88 per cent between 2010 and 2025. Resultant deaths of civilians and security personnel have also come down by 90 per cent from 1,005 in 2010 to 100 in 2025, Shah had said.
Apart from demolishing LWE memorials in Chhattisgarh, the security forces are currently conducting area domination in all these affected areas and demolishing their hideouts.
In a communication sent last month to the states concerned and Sports ministry, the MHA asked the DGPs to shift from crisis management to welfare and development as a part of a public outreach programme. The directive follows deliberations at the DG-IG Conference held in Raipur in November last year.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More