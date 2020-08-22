In fight against drugs, Sirsa to take help of anganwadi workers, ex-military men

The police team gathers about 50 women in a particular locality to educate them against the drugs before moving door-to-door Sirsa DIG Aru Singh told The Indian Express on Thursday. (Representational)

In their fight against drug menace, the Sirsa police have decided to take help of anganwadi workers to motivate women to share information regarding sale of alcohol, drugs and intoxicant tablets in their localities in the district. The Sirsa district in Haryana shares borders with Punjab and Rajasthan. Further, teams of ex-servicemen from the Army, Navy and Airforce have also been formed to collect the information and prevent crimes related to drugs.

With anganwadis set up in across villages, their workers have a vast network, and with the females visiting anganwadi centres to inquire about their kids, these workers have close association with them. Realising they may efficiently motivate the women to pass information to the police through three toll-free numbers, the police, through Sirsa Deputy Commissioner, have informed the anganwadi workers to motivate women to help in the campaign against drugs. They have also been asked to share information to help addicts receive de-addiction treatment on time.

Apart from this, women police teams go door-to-door along with local women from the village concerned to educate women, Sirsa DIG Arun Singh said. “We have divided Sirsa in six parts so that the women police teams headed by Inspector, Sub Inspector and Assistant Sub-Inspectors cover each and every part of the district. The police team gathers about 50 women in a particular locality to educate them against the drugs before moving door-to-door,” Singh told The Indian Express on Thursday.

According to the police, 6 kg heroin, 79 kg opium, 1,350 kg poppy husk, 63 kg poppy plant and 17 kg ganja has already been recovered from the drug smugglers and peddlers in the district till July 21 this year. Because of its strategy and consistent efforts, the police claimed, during little over than past one and half years around 1,700 persons were arrested which is almost three times of the average arrests that took place in Sirsa district during the past 45 years. The data further reveals that on an average 282 FIRs related to drugs were registered annually during the past 45 years while during the past one and half years more than 1,000 cases were registered under the NDPS Act in Sirsa.

“The statics of the registration of FIRs of the cases of NDPS Act clearly show the sale and use of narcotic substances has become a menace for the generation of the district since decades,” admitted Sirsa DIG Arun Singh in a recent communication to the Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava.

“Many families of drug addicts have already been ruined and some of the families at the verge of depression, anxiety and liver problems. Physical or emotional abuse and mental illness were common traits in the families of the addicts. The increase in crime against property and human body was also due to increasing drug use,” added the DIG.

Arun Singh, who joined the district as SP in November 2018, recalls that “in order to go to the root of this problem, a process to meet each and every gram panchayat, local clubs, school/ college principals was started to find out a solution to the problem”.

The DIG added that in order to make the district Sirsa “drug free”, each of the police officers or officials including SHOs, police post in-charge and gazetted officers have adopted one village to interact with the local people to motivate them to quit drugs and share the information about sale and smuggling. According to the police administration, the teams of retired government employees have also been constituted to collect information and prevent the crimes under NDPS Act.

“With these teams, an atmosphere against the drug mafia is emerging in which locals give tip-offs about the drug peddlers which has curbed the practice of using drugs or alcohol at public places. Though, the solid information against the drug mafia comes from the people who have been drug addicts or have association with it in one or other form,” said Aryan Chaudhary, DSP (Headquarters), Sirsa. “The medical chemists have been asked to give syringes or certain tablets only on the prescription of doctors. This has proved very useful in our campaign against the drugs,” he added.

Meanwhile, in order to control the supply of drugs from the Punjab side, a CIA (crime investigation agency) unit has been established in Kalanwali while a new police post has been established in village Deshujodha situated on the border of Punjab.

