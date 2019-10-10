In Ferozepur, ban on drone use at events without prior admin nod

The Ferozepur district administration has banned the use of drones at any kind of event in the entire district. The orders have been issued under Section 144 of CrPC by District Magistrate Chander Gaind.

The order states that the use of a drone for the videography at any wedding, public, religious or social function in Ferozepur and International Border, will be strictly prohibited. It further states that the drone can be controlled from a foreign land.

The order will remain in force till November 30, 2019. The district magistrate has further directed the concerned departments to ensure the implementation of the orders in its letter and spirit besides passing the orders on their notice boards.

Muktsar SSP Dr Raj Bachan Singh, who also has additional charge of Ferozepur, said, “The orders apply to Muktsar as well. Without seeking permission, one cannot use drones in any functions. Use of any high flying object is prohibited without seeking permission or we can shoot it down.”

SSP, meanwhile, stated that police is still searching border villages for a drone sighted recently, but no recovery has been made. He said, ”A police party of around 100 cops is on the job to conduct search operations in border villages since Monday night and it continued Wednesday. If needed that will be done for more days.”

Search operations were done in villages like Tindiwala, Chandiwala etc adjoning the Hussainiwala border checkpost. In Tindiwala, two villagers had spotted a drone as per police information while in Hussainiwala, it was spotted during night hours on Monday. The SSP said,”But so far we have not got any substantial information regarding drones. Our search is on.”