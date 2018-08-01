In federalism guise, Mamata Banerjee a dictator: George Baker

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File)

Nominated Lok Sabha member George Baker on Tuesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, without taking her name, of being a dictator even as she raises issues of federalism and democracy outside the state.

“I feel it is my bounden duty to expose in this House those who are hiding behind the name of federalism and democracy and indulging in dictatorship in West Bengal,” Baker said during zero hour without naming Banerjee.

Baker, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls for BJP from West Bengal, represents the Anglo-Indian community in the Lower House. He said: “We are finding that invariably whenever there is any election, there is no democratic process at all; people are not allowed to go and file their nominations. They are not even allowed to go and vote. At the same time, these are the people who shout and scream about democracy..”

Even as Trinamool Congress members created a din, Baker pointed at them and asked, “Are they being democratic by not allowing my voice?… They are not being democratic.” Several BJP members — Nishikant Dubey, Sharad Tripathi, Pushpendra Singh Chandel, Manoj Rajoria, Meenakashi Lekhi and Bhairon Prasad Mishra, among others — associated themselves with the issue.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App