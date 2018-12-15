In farewell to old comrade, CJI: Feel right arm taken away

In an emotional farewell to Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur, who retires on December 30, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday recalled their association of “close to half-a-century” and said, “I feel my right arm has been taken away.”

CJI

Advertising

Gogoi recalled that they had been staying nearby in 1971, and when he went on to do his post-graduation, Justice Lokur did Law.

Speaking at the farewell, organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), the CJI said, “As a Central government standing counsel, he used to come to my High Court (Assam)…. He became a judge a little earlier than me…he was my Chief Justice for a few months, until I went away from Assam to Punjab, and here we have been meeting each other for the last six-and-a-half years.

“I will continue to have him as my friend but for various reasons I feel my right arm has been taken away.”

Advertising

The Chief Justice said, “All these years I have been depending on him. That has to come to an end because of the virtue of the office I am holding and the virtue of the office he would be demiting.”

Calling Justice Lokur as someone with “immensely progressive social thoughts”, CJI Gogoi said there can be “no debate” that he is an “outstanding judge”.

He said, “(Justice Lokur’s) judgments are a testimony to the fact that he decides according to law, and as a pragmatic judge assesses consequences of the judicial decisions on their bearing on sound public policy. At the same time, he has shown a liberal attitude in dispensing justice to the underprivileged and vulnerable groups in society.”

Justice Lokur is a “pro-citizen, pro-victim judge”, and this was evident in his judgment that said identity of rape victims should be protected, the CJI said.

Justice Lokur said Issac Newton had once said that if he had been able to look far, it was because he had been standing on the shoulders of giants. “Similarly, I believe if I have been able to achieve something, it is because of the fact that I have been on the shoulders of giants,” he said.

He also stressed on the need for the Bar, and not just the judiciary, to maintain maintain its “integrity and independence”. He said, “If the Bar loses its integrity, there’s going to be a problem because people will believe there is something wrong with the legal system.”

Friday was Justice Lokur’s last working day, as the court will be closed from December 16 until January 3.