In Fani’s wake, CM Mamata resumes attack on ‘goons at Centre’

Hours after cyclone Fani moved to Bangladesh, West Bengal Chief Minster Mamata Banerjee Saturday resumed her onslaught against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She did not hold any rally on Friday and till late afternoon on Saturday as she monitored the disaster preparedness and relief operations from Kharagpur.

On Saturday afternoon, she led two padyatras in Chandrakona and Ghatal. She said, “A government of goons is running the show at the Centre.”

The TMC chief was campaigning for actor-turned-politician Dev in Ghatal. BJP candidate from the seat is Bharati Ghosh, a former IPS officer.

Mamata threatened Ghosh that she would disclose messages sent by the former IPS officer to her.

“Your contesting the election is fine. This is a democratic country, and we have allowed you. But never forget, I still have the messages which you used to send me when you were in service. Imagine what it would be like if I make all those messages public. There are lot of cases under which we could have arrested you. Don’t cross your limits and don’t force me to open my mouth,” said Banerjee.

Mamata accused the BJP of looting people. “The Modi sarkar is a government of thieves. They (people) are saying ‘chowkidar chor hain’. Will you give a single vote to this chowkidar?”

“We support decency in politics. This is our culture. They lack these qualities. We must protect Bengali culture. The BJP looted people’s money during demonetisation. Farmers and labourers are killing themselves. Unemployment is on the rise. Prices of fuel and cooking gas have increased,” said Mamata.

Ahead of her road show, she addressed an audience in Chandrakona town under Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency where she said Fani did not have a major impact on Bengal.

“By God’s grace, Bengal did not suffer much damage. Some houses collapsed in Gopiballabhpur, Medinipur Paschim, Belpahari and Lalgarh. The government will restore these buildings. Necessary assistance will be provided to the houses that have been partially damaged. Do not worry,” she assured.