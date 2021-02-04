In election year, Kerala govt nod for OBC quota to Nadar Christians

In a significant move ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, the CPI(M)-led state government on Wednesday decided to give OBC reservation to the Nadar Christian community in the state.

The cabinet decided to extend the OBC reservation to the Nadar Christian community as per the recommendation of the Kerala State Commission for Backward Classes.

At present, Hindu Nadar and SIUC-Christian Nadar segments have OBC reservation benefits in jobs and education. The new benefit extended to Nadar Christian segment would be implemented without affecting the OBC reservation of Hindu and SIUC Christian Nadar communities.

The Nadar community has a considerable presence in Thiruvananthapuram district and has been traditionally pro-Congress. The Christian leaders, particularly Catholics, have been demanding OBC reservation for Nadar Christians other than SIUC-Christians. By granting OBC reservation for all Christian Nadar communities, CPI (M) hopes to win over that segment in the coming Assembly elections.

The cabinet decision was promptly hailed by Cardinal Baselios Cleemis, who is the head of Thiruvananthapuram-based Malankara Catholic Church.