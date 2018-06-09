In dry Bihar, officials caught drinking liquor in Collectorate

Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar. (Representational Image) Sale and consumption of liquor is banned in Bihar. (Representational Image)

Two government officials and one of their friends were arrested in East Champaran district after they were caught drinking liquor inside the premises of the Collectorate here, an official said on Saturday.

District Magistrate Raman Kumar caught revenue department officials Sanjay Kumar and Manoj Kumar and their friend Sunil Kumar drinking after office hours yesterday evening, the DM’s Officer on Special Duty Ajit Kumar said.

The DM had raided the premises after he received information that some people were consuming liquor there. The OSD said both the officials have been placed under suspension and the three were sent to jail. The three were accompanied by another official who had managed to flee when the DM reached the collectorate, he said adding that a search is on for the absconding official.

