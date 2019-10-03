In Delhi HC, CBI seeks more time to finish probe against Rakesh Asthana

The CBI has moved the Delhi High Court and sought further time to complete the investigation in an alleged bribery and extortion case involving the agency’s former special director Rakesh Asthana.

The application was filed on Tuesday, a day after four-month time given to the agency to wrap up the probe expired on September 30. It is likely to come up for hearing before Justice Vibhu Bakhru on October 9.

The CBI, through Special Public Prosecutor Anupam S Sharma, stated in the application that a “status report containing developments made in the investigation is being submitted in a sealed cover” for the court’s consideration. The agency claimed that some issues relating to investigation abroad are pending, which need to be probed in order to bring the facts on record.

“Hence it is most humbly prayed that this court may allow the prayer made in the status report,” the application reads.

On May 31, the High Court had granted CBI four months’ time to complete the investigation, which also involves DSP Devender Kumar, alleged middleman Manoj Prasad and others.

Asthana, Kumar and Prasad had moved court seeking quashing of the FIR against them. In January this year, the High Court dismissed their plea and ordered that investigation into the FIR against all four should be completed within 10 weeks.

The FIR was filed on October 15, 2018 after Hyderabad-based businessman Sathish Babu Sana alleged to have paid bribe to get relief in a case related to meat exporter Moin Qureshi. He had also made allegations of corruption and extortion against Asthana.