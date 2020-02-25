‘Tremendous honour’: Donald Trump, Melania pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump offer floral respects at Raj Ghat, the memorial for Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi (AP) US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump offer floral respects at Raj Ghat, the memorial for Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi (AP)

On the second day of his India visit, US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania on Tuesday paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial at Rajghat. The Trumps laid a wreath and paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation.

The US President and his wife also planted a sapling at the memorial. In the visitors’ book, Trump wrote, “The American people stand strongly with a sovereign and wonderful India – The vision of the great Mahatma Gandhi. This is a tremendous honor!”

In the morning, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The US president was then accorded a tri-services guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Trump’s daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and several top officials of the US administration were also present at the ceremony.

On Monday, Trump who landed in Ahmedabad paid a visit to Sabarmati Ashram and tried his hand at the spinning wheel. He also addressed the crowd at ‘Namaste Trump’ event at Motera Stadium where he thanked India for its hospitability and said the country holds a “special place” in the hearts of Americans. Later, the Trumps visited the iconic monument, Taj Mahal, in Agra.

As announced by Trump Monday, the US will sign deals to sell the “absolute finest, state-of-the-art military helicopters” and other defence equipment to India worth $3 billion Tuesday. The two leaders are also likely to lay the groundwork for an ambitious trade deal in the future.

In his speech at Motera Stadium, PM Modi praised Trump as someone who “thinks big” and that his visit will start a “new chapter” in Indo-US ties to bring “peace and prosperity”. He appreciated Melania Trump for her campaign for a “healthy and happy America”, and her slogan “Be Best”, and said, “what you are doing is great”.

