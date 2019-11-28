In defence of Godse remark, Pragya Thakur says couldn’t bear Udham Singh’s insult

BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who is at the centre of a controversy over her remarks on Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha, Thursday said the truth was nothing else but that she could not bear the insult of Udham Singh, the revolutionary who had killed General Dyer. Thakur’s defence comes even as the BJP has recommended her removal from the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence, and also barred her from BJP parliamentary meetings for the entire Winter Session.

“Sometimes, the storm of lies becomes so big that even day appears to be night but the sun does not lose its light. People should not be swayed by this momentary storm. Truth is nothing else but that I did not tolerate the insult of Udham Singh yesterday,” the Bhopal MP, who is also an accused in the Malegaon blast case, tweeted.

Thakur made the pro-Godse remark, now expunged from Parliament records, while a discussion on Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill was underway in Lok Sabha.

Participating in the debate in the House Wednesday, DMK member A Raja cited Godse’s statement on why he killed the Mahatma when Thakur interrupted and made a remark praising Godse. To drive home the point that the action of a person could evoke reactions even after years, Raja also mentioned the 1940 killing of Michael O’Dwyer by Udham Singh, 21 years after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. “The threat does not go away with the person dying. So, before removing security, there should be an objective test,” he said.

कभी-2 झूठ का बबण्डर इतना गहरा होता है कि दिन मे भी रात लगने लगती है किन्तु सूर्य अपना प्रकाश नहीं खोता पलभर के बबण्डर मे लोग भ्रमित न हों सूर्य का प्रकाश स्थाई है। सत्य यही है कि कल मैने ऊधम सिंह जी का अपमान नहीं सहा बस। — Sadhvi Pragya Official (@SadhviPragya_MP) November 28, 2019

After the angry Opposition sought an apology from Thakur, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi claimed that Thakur did not name Godse or anyone else. “Her mic was not on. She made the objection when the name of Udham Singh was being taken. She has even explained this and told me personally,” Joshi said.

But Raja told The Indian Express: “The Bhopal MP made the comment with regards to Godse only.” Thakur’s remarks were later expunged from the records.

Amid the brouhaha in Lok Sabha today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh condemned the remarks without naming Pragya Thakur. “Far from talking about Nathuram Godse being called a patriot, we condemn the idea of treating him as a patriot. Gandhi’s philosophy was, is and will remain relevant and he is as a guide (margdarshak) for the nation,” he said. BJP working president JP Nadda, however, said that he has suggested that Thakur should be removed from the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence

It can be recalled that during the final days of the Lok Sabha election campaign, Pragya, then the BJP’s Bhopal candidate, described Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse as a “deshbhakt” (patriot), triggering a political firestorm which had even Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he would “never be able to forgive her fully”.