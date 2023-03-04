In counter, Lavrov hits out at West, says Russia, India & China will meet this year

Hours after Foreign Ministers of the Quad grouping met in New Delhi Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Foreign Ministers of Russia, India and China will meet this year for a meeting of the trilateral grouping.

“This troika will meet this year at the ministerial level,” he said.

Responding to questions at the Raisina Dialogue on the impact of growing ties between Russia and China on Moscow’s ties with New Delhi, Lavrov said, “We never make friends against somebody. We have excellent relations with China, excellent relations with India… and we are interested in these two great nations to be friends, and we are trying to be helpful.”

Crediting former Russian Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Yevgeny Primakov for the strategic RIC grouping, he said, “RIC is a platform for India and China in our presence, because they might not feel comfortable being one-on-one all the time… to find some additional common grounds.”

The RIC Foreign Ministers last met in November 2021 through virtual mode, and have not met since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022. Leaders of the RIC last met in-person in June 2019.

Counting BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) as other such forums, Lavrov took a swipe at the Quad and the Indo-Pacific strategy: “We never engage in playing any country against any other, and this is unfortunately what is being tried by some other outside players in the context of the so-called Indo-Pacific strategy… in the context of outposts, in the context of using Quad, not for economic purposes, but trying to militarise the Quad.”

He said the idea is being promoted by “our American friends”, and “these are the questions which I believe we should address more openly and honestly, those are the risks created for this region. Russia would always be in favour of bringing people together, like we do in many other times.”

Lavrov was at his acerbic best at the Raisina Dialogue Friday, a day after Russia, with some help from China, managed to block a consensus on the joint communique that referenced the Bali Declaration on the Ukraine conflict.

Many of his pronouncements where he hit out at the US-led West were met with applause.

He criticised the West for bringing up the Ukraine issue during G20 meetings and said nobody “gave a damn” over the situation in Iraq, Afghanistan and Yugoslavia in previous deliberations of the grouping.

“So if this is not a double standard, then I am not a minister,” he said.

He said why was everyone only asking Russia whether it was ready to negotiate to end the war given that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had signed a decree making negotiations with Moscow under President Vladimir Putin a “criminal offence”.

Lavrov said US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have publicly said Russia must be defeated on the battlefield.

“They say Russia must suffer a strategic defeat and this they say is existentialist for the West in the context of global domination. This is a blunt admission… Nobody was giving a damn about anything but finances and macroeconomic policies which the G20 was formed for… when Russia has started to defend itself, there is nothing except Ukraine that is of interest to the G20,” he said.

“It is a shame. If they say it is existentialist for them, it is existentialist for us,” he said.

The US and European countries, he said, were using the policy of blackmail. Western diplomats, he said, were threatening countries of the developing world that “you must not vote in this manner” — referring to the voting against Russia at the UN. “When they ask what we will get if we don’t vote in this manner, they are told: you will not be punished… Don’t forget you have a bank account in this bank, or your kids go to Stanford.”

At one point, an Indian man in the audience shouted: “He is our man.”