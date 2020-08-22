In collaboration with CBSE: IITGN launches online education programme on Maths, Science basics

The programme will comprise a set of 30 online live sessions every Sunday for the next 29 weeks. (Representational)

The Centre for Creative Learning (CCL) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Gandhinagar (IITGN), launched ‘30-30 STEM’ (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), an online education programme on the conceptual understanding of Mathematics and Science. The programme was launched on August 16 in collaboration with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune (IISER Pune).

30-30 STEM’ aims to provide an online platform to teachers, students as well as their parents to make STEM learning engaging and encourage critical thinking via hands-on exercises and interdisciplinary study. The programme will comprise a set of 30 online live sessions every Sunday for the next 29 weeks.

The CBSE will provide participation certificates to teachers who register for the programme and select a few of them for internships at CCL, IITGN or IISER Pune.

The first one-hour live session explored concepts such as the distance between the Earth and the Moon, ratio and proportion, length and volume, similar triangles and octagons – all with the help of an A4-sized paper sheet. The session received 1,20,000 live views, and over 1,50,000 views in a single day, from participants across the country. Prof Manish Jain, Associate Professor, IITGN, and primary facilitator of the ’30-30 STEM’ programme, said, “These subjects are often considered hard and boring; this is an initiative to work with teachers and children to make the curriculum exciting and engaging.”

The programme also uses a live poll platform to interact with more than one lakh viewers. The participants are given questions and open-ended puzzles that are based on the PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) framework. All sessions will be live on the official YouTube channel of CCL and Vigyan Prasar on JIO TV every Sunday between 4-5 pm.

