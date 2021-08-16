In CMs’ Independence Day speeches: Population control, health cards, water disputes

Punjab

‘Dalit welfare law soon’

Amritsar: Months before Assembly polls, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced that a law will be enacted soon to ensure budgetary spending on the welfare of Dalits in proportion to their population. The CM also vowed to protect the state against “nefarious designs” of Pakistan and said “we want peace but won’t tolerate any aggression”. Singh pledged to continue fighting with farmers for the repeal of the Centre’s farm laws. PTI

Bihar

Civils scheme expanded

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Sunday announced that the state government’s incentives to OBCs and EBCs for Bihar Public Service Commission and Union Public Service Commission examinations will be extended to all sections of society. Under this scheme, the government gives Rs 50,000 to candidates who clear BPSC examinations prelims and Rs 1 lakh to those who clear UPSC prelims. This comes as almost all Opposition parties and JD(U) itself mount pressure on the Centre to carry out a caste-based count in the 2021 census. Santosh Singh

Uttarakhand

‘Population law coming’

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a committee that would help implement effective law on population control in the state. Dhami cited climate change concerns as the reason for the move. In a recent meeting with the ruling BJP, leaders from different affiliates of the RSS had suggested that the Dhami government come up with a population control policy in Uttarakhand similar to Assam and UP to ensure “demographic balance”. Lalmani Verma

West Bengal

‘Strengthen voices against forces stifling freedom’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for strengthening voices against forces that try to stifle freedom. Banerjee also penned a song, “Desh ta sobar nijer” (This country belongs to us all), which she shared on Facebook. “On the 75th Independence Day, let us all come together to strengthen our voices against all forces that aim to stifle our freedom…” she tweeted. Santanu Chowdhury

Rajasthan

‘Must give befitting reply to forces spreading hatred’

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said there is a need to give a “befitting reply” to the “forces spreading hate.” The CM said “Our leaders kept the nation united on the principles of ‘sarvadharm sambhav’ (respect for all religions), socialism and secularism. We have to give a befitting reply to the forces spreading hatred, while following these principles.” Hamza Khan

Assam

ULFA asked to join talks

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed to Paresh Baruah, chief of ULFA-I, to join peace talks. Sarma also conferred the ‘Chief Minister’s Special Service Medal in a Crisis Situation’ to six Assam Police personnel killed in violence along the interstate border with Mizoram on July 26. “Assam is committed to resolving border disputes and maintaining peace, but without compromising the state’s constitutional boundary,” he said. Tora Agarwala

Kerala

‘Not free from inequality’

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said although the country has made historical strides in the last seven decades, there is still much to be done to eliminate inequality. He said the state is striving to protect constitutional values and socio-economic equality to all. He also flagged ecological issues in his speech. “Emissions from industry and vehicles have created worrying changes in the climate. Hence, the state government has put forward the idea of an economy with minimum emission,’’ he said. Shaju Philip

Maharashtra

‘Adhere to Covid norms’

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked residents to strictly adhere to Covid-19 norms, warning of a reimposition of the lockdown. “Cases have already begun to spike in countries abroad, where the virus seems to be striking with renewed vigour. We must take care that a similar situation does not occur here,” Thacekray said during his address after unfurling the national flag at the state secretariat. Thackeray said the recent relaxations had been announced taking into account the oxygen generating capacity. The Chief Minister warned that if the supply exceeded that limit, the administration may have to re-impose the lockdown. Zeeshan Shaikh

Tamil Nadu

Stalin invokes Gandhi

Chennai: Recalling the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin asserted that the path laid out by Gandhi alone would help India go forward. Stalin said that it was his father, the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, who fought for the freedom for Chief Ministers to hoist flags on the Independence Day. This was a right CMs secured in 1974. Arun Janardhanan

Uttar Pradesh

‘Duty is our religion’

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recalled the contribution of UP in the freedom struggle, from Jhansi to Ballia, Chauri Chaura in Gorakhpur to Kakori in Lucknow. He said that while our faith can be personal and our method of worship can be specific, when it comes to the nation, our duty becomes our religion. MAULSHREE SETH

Karnataka

‘Will resolve water issues’

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he is committed to resolving all water disputes including the Mekedatu balancing reservoir across Cauvery river, Mahadayi drinking water project and the third stage of the Krishna Upper project. “We have to complete the third stage of Upper Krishna project to irrigate 5.5 lakh hectares,” Bommai said. PTI

Goa

‘No Mahadayi compromise’

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said all Goans will get 16,000 litres of free water from September 1. The announcement comes before the Goa polls next year. He said the government would make no compromise in the Mhadei river water dispute. While the Supreme Court had dismissed Goa’s plea on mining activities, Sawant said livelihoods dependent on mining will be revived with the state mining corporation. Mayura Janwalkar

Haryana

Khattar lauds Olympians

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar hoisted the Tricolour and recalled the supreme sacrifice made by those who laid down their lives for the country, including Subhas Chandra Bose, Ram Prasad Bismil, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and Chandrashekhar Azad. He lauded the Olympians from the state, saying three of the seven medals at the Games were won by residents of the state. “Winning one gold, one silver and one bronze medal in individual competitions, Haryanvis have made the state and country proud,” he said. Sukhbir Siwach

Chhattisgarh

Four new dists announced

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced four new districts and 18 new tehsils in the state. The new districts would be carved out of bigger districts within a year, the chief minister said. The addition of Manpur Mohla, Manendragarh, Sarangadh-Bhilaigadh and Sakti takes the number of districts in the state to 34. Gargi Verma

Madhya Pradesh

‘Will bring 27% BC quota’

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government will leave no stone unturned for implementing 27 per cent reservation for backward classes in the state, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said as he announced a commission to study its economic, social and educational impact and give recommendations to improve their condition. He also announced measures for STs. Iram Siddique

Gujarat

Cooking gas for 5L families

Rajkot: Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said 5 lakh households will be given cooking gas connections, and announced an increase in government funding to municipalities and the introduction of a ranking system to encourage efficiency. The CM also announced a scheme for augmenting capacity of municipalities in the state so that they can distribute water among tow residents daily. He inaugurated 10,000 body cameras and 15 drone cameras purchased by the police, adding that Gujarat was the first state to purchase such equipment. Gopal Kateshiya

Odisha

Health cards launched

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched smart health cards aimed at benefiting 3.5 crore people in the state. Beneficiaries of national and state food security schemes, and Annapurna and Antyodaya initiatives will get the cards under which women can avail treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per year and other family members will get the benefit up to Rs 5 lakh each. Aishwarya Mohanty