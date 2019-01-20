In cinema capital, PM Modi stresses on ‘ease of filming’, doing business

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed upon acknowledging ‘ease of filming’ besides ‘ease of doing business’ to promote Indian cinema.

Advertising

He announced that his government was working on the formulation of a “single window system” for shooting of Indian movies. “A special (web) portal is being developed to facilitate this reform,” he said. Modi was addressing members of the Indian film fraternity at the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) at Peddar Road in Mumbai.

Contending that the Indian film industry has always played an important role in branding India and furthering the thought of a new India, the Prime Minister also announced his government’s plan to modify the Indian Cinematography Act, 1952 to tighten provisions meant for penalising piracy. “The government is taking urgent steps in this regard. I promise you that camcording will not only be a punishable offence but it shall attract strict punishment,” said Modi.

Reaching out to the film fraternity, Modi also urged them to prepare a detailed note on film and shooting-related laws that are obsolete.

“My government has scrapped 1,400 obsolete laws in the past four-and-a-half years. Some of you should take the initiative and draft a note on laws which are no longer relevant. My efforts would be to scrap these as well,” Modi said. He also said that the industry should think on the lines of a global film summit matching the stature of the World Economic Forum held at Davos in Switzerland every two years. He further stressed on the need to develop a “full-fledged university” on communication and entertainment.

Modi also took a veiled dig at the previous UPA-led regime over the delays in the inauguration of the NMIC. “For the last two decades, we have heard repeated discussions and debates over the film museum. Today with its inauguration, the dream has finally been completed. My predecessors have left quite a few good things for me to unveil. I keep getting a chance,” he stated. “It is a bit like the films. Earlier our films would take eight to 10 years. Now they are being completed within a few months. Wasn’t the same (delay) happening in the case of government’s policies earlier? Now we are taking steps to ensure that the government’s schemes are implemented within a fixed time frame,” he said.

On the success of the film Uri at the box office, Modi said that the film fraternity being “high on josh” augured well for the building of a “new India”.

Advertising

Praising the work of the setting up the museum, the PM, who was given a tour of the facility before his address, said, “The NMIC will give citizens, especially cinema enthusiasts, an opportunity to look and learn from the various faces of Indian cinema.”