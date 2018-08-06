In Chennai, a Class 10 student kills his aunt over argument

The incident, which happened on Thursday, came to light after the CCTV footage was recovered by the police. (Representational photo) The incident, which happened on Thursday, came to light after the CCTV footage was recovered by the police. (Representational photo)

A 15-year-old Class 10 student was arrested in Chennai for murdering his aunt. The incident, which happened on Thursday, came to light after the CCTV footage was recovered by the police.

Police said the boy murdered his 35-year-old aunt, who was a housewife, after she reportedly asked him to stop coming to her house for allegedly disturbing her 13-year-old daughter. The family of both the victim and the accused live on the same street in the city and the families run provisional stores.

“The murder happened before noon on Thursday. Our tip-off was a CCTV footage in which the accused boy was seen going to the house at 11am and coming out of the house at 11.38 am. According to his confession, she was sleeping when he entered the house. He strangulated her to death besides cutting her wrist with a knife. Strangulation was the reason for death,” said the police officer probing the case.

After the student was taken into custody on Saturday based on CCTV visuals, he reportedly denied charges. “We learnt that he was irregular in his school too. Elders in the family had no clue about the issue he had with the victim woman,” police said.

The boy has been sent to the government observation home in Kellys in the city.

