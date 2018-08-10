In charts: India’s ban on export of livestock comes as trade jumped over the past three years

A goat stands on a highway. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) A goat stands on a highway. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

India announced Thursday that it will be stopping the export of livestock of all animals from its ports indefinitely. Union Minister of State for Shipping. Mansukh Mandaviya, told The Indian Express that the government had received many complaints from animal rights activists, which had prompted the ban. However, data regarding exports reveals that the number of livestock being exported had jumped over the past three years, with goats constituting the bulk of it.

“There were many complaints and representations from jivdaya premis (those advocating compassion towards all living beings) and animal rights activists. A few days ago, people had agitated against the export of livestock from Nagpur airport also. Therefore, we have decided to impose a blanket ban on export of livestock from all sea ports. The Gujarat government had also submitted a representation in this regard,”the minister said.

Here’s a chart that shows the huge jump in value of livestock exports from India after 2014-15:

In particular, the value of the exports to the United Arab Emirates increased radically over the last three years.

And of the entire livestock exported, the bulk of the earnings came from the export of goats:

When contacted by The Indian Express, Shipping Secretary Gopal Krishna said, “There have been public protests in various places, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, against the export of livestock. The Shipping Ministry has issued these orders to maintain public order.”

Read the full article here

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd