In Charanjit Singh Channi’s new team, Doaba hopes to get its due

Punjab’s Doaba region is finally set to get its due with three Cabinet hopefuls making it to the list of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s new team.

Doaba has 23 Assembly segments and 18 Congress MLAs in the Punjab Assembly. But it had only one Cabinet minister— Hoshiarpur district’s Sunder Sham Arora. In Amarinder Singh’s Cabinet, Doaba was highly under-represented — out of 16 ministers, 10 were from the Malwa region, five from Majha region and one was from Doaba. Even PPCC Chief Navjot Sidhu was also a minister from Majha who had stepped down later.

Doaba which has 1/5th of Assembly seats in Punjab is likely to get the same representation in Channi’s cabinet in the same proportion as its seat share.

In 2017, when the Congress came into power two ministers were chosen from Doaba including Arora and three-time MLA from Kapurthala Assembly constituency Rana Gurjit Singh.

In 2017, there were 15 MLAs from Doaba in the Assembly and then Congress won two more Assembly seats from here in 2018 and 2019 the bypolls in Shahkot and Phagwara Assembly segments and then rebel MLA of AAP from Bholath, Sukhpal Singh Kahira, also joined his parent Congress party taking Congress MLAs its tally to 18 in Vidhan Sabha from Doaba, which has four districts including Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr.

There are six Congress MLAs from Jalandhar out of nine seats. In Kapurthala, all the four MLAs of Congress. Nawanshahr has two Congress MLAs out of three seats, and Hoshairpur has six Congress MLAs out of its seven segments.