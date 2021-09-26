scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 25, 2021
MUST READ

In Charanjit Singh Channi’s new team, Doaba hopes to get its due

Doaba has 23 Assembly segments and 18 Congress MLAs in the Punjab Assembly. But it had only one Cabinet minister— Hoshiarpur district’s Sunder Sham Arora.

Written by Anju Agnihotri Chaba | Jalandhar |
September 26, 2021 3:12:50 am
Charanjit Singh ChanniCharanjit Singh Channi (file photo)

Punjab’s Doaba region is finally set to get its due with three Cabinet hopefuls making it to the list of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s new team.

Doaba has 23 Assembly segments and 18 Congress MLAs in the Punjab Assembly. But it had only one Cabinet minister— Hoshiarpur district’s Sunder Sham Arora. In Amarinder Singh’s Cabinet, Doaba was highly under-represented — out of 16 ministers, 10 were from the Malwa region, five from Majha region and one was from Doaba. Even PPCC Chief Navjot Sidhu was also a minister from Majha who had stepped down later.

Doaba which has 1/5th of Assembly seats in Punjab is likely to get the same representation in Channi’s cabinet in the same proportion as its seat share.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In 2017, when the Congress came into power two ministers were chosen from Doaba including Arora and three-time MLA from Kapurthala Assembly constituency Rana Gurjit Singh.

In 2017, there were 15 MLAs from Doaba in the Assembly and then Congress won two more Assembly seats from here in 2018 and 2019 the bypolls in Shahkot and Phagwara Assembly segments and then rebel MLA of AAP from Bholath, Sukhpal Singh Kahira, also joined his parent Congress party taking Congress MLAs its tally to 18 in Vidhan Sabha from Doaba, which has four districts including Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur and Nawanshahr.

There are six Congress MLAs from Jalandhar out of nine seats. In Kapurthala, all the four MLAs of Congress. Nawanshahr has two Congress MLAs out of three seats, and Hoshairpur has six Congress MLAs out of its seven segments.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 25: Latest News

Advertisement