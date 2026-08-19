In Central Vista revamp, govt plans future home of Budget Press

The Delhi Urban Art Commission in its meeting on July 16 approved a revised plan by the CPWD architect that includes “Budget press added in the ground floor of Kartavya Bhawan 9”, as per the minutes of the meeting.

As a part of the Central Vista redevelopment, the government is planning to set up the Budget Press, which is the secure printing facility where the annual Union Budget is printed, at the under-construction Kartavya Bhawan 9 building, where the Finance Ministry is expected to shift upon completion, according to officials.

The Delhi Urban Art Commission in its meeting on July 16 approved a revised plan by the CPWD architect that includes “Budget press added in the ground floor of Kartavya Bhawan 9”, as per the minutes of the meeting.

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The location of the press, which is also used to print the Economic Survey, gained significance after the Union Budget of 1956-1957 leaked from the printing press located at Rashtrapati Bhawan. It was then that the Finance Ministry decided that the Budget Press should be located within its own premises at North Block. Last year, when the Finance Ministry moved out of North Block into Kartavya Bhawan 1, the existing machinery could not be shifted due to space and weight constraints. The Finance Ministry had on September 2, 2025 floated a tender for new, lighter printing machines to be fit into the space available at KB 1.