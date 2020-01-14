Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 14, 2020

In case of fratricide, 2 CISF jawans killed in J&K’s Udhampur 

Another CISF personnel Sanjay was injured in the shootout, sources said, adding that he had been hospitalised. The deceased have been identified as constable BN Murti and constable Mohammad Tasleem.

By: Express News Service | Jammu | Published: January 14, 2020 9:08:47 pm
CISF constable recruitmemt 2019, CISF job, CISF constable application form, cisf.gov.in, cisfrectt.in, Central Industrial Security Force, govt jobs, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri result, employment news The incident took place at Sui village, five km from Udhampur district headquarters. (Representational)

In an incident of fratricide, a Central Industrial Security Force personnel opened fire from his service rifle, killing his colleague and later shot himself dead on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

SSP Udhampur Rajiv Pandey said Murti reportedly had a tiff with the other two victims inside the CISF camp at Sui village near Udhampur town.

All three were rushed to Udhampur district hospital, where the two were declared brought dead by the doctors. Police have registered a case in the matter.

