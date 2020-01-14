In case of fratricide, 2 CISF jawans killed in J&K’s Udhampur 

The incident took place at Sui village, five km from Udhampur district headquarters. (Representational) The incident took place at Sui village, five km from Udhampur district headquarters. (Representational)

In an incident of fratricide, a Central Industrial Security Force personnel opened fire from his service rifle, killing his colleague and later shot himself dead on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

Another CISF personnel Sanjay was injured in the shootout, sources said, adding that he had been hospitalised. The deceased have been identified as constable BN Murti and constable Mohammad Tasleem.

SSP Udhampur Rajiv Pandey said Murti reportedly had a tiff with the other two victims inside the CISF camp at Sui village near Udhampur town.

All three were rushed to Udhampur district hospital, where the two were declared brought dead by the doctors. Police have registered a case in the matter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd