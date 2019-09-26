In-camera proceedings in HC for Rajeev Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea

Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar’s anticipatory bail petition in the Saradha chit fund scam case was heard ‘in-camera’ by the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday. Kumar’s counsel had requested for the ‘in camera’ hearing, which will continue on Thursday from 10.30 am, said one of the lawyers.

A division bench, comprising justices S Munshi and S Dasgupta, heard the submissions by Kumar’s lawyer in support of his anticipatory bail prayer in presence of only those advocates who were related to the case.

The special crime branch of the CBI has again summoned Kumar to appear before it Thursday.

Meanwhile, the CBI sent a letter to the DGP, Bengal Police, Wednesday seeking information related to Kumar’s whereabouts. Sources said CBI officials were informed that Kumar was on leave till September 25, which ended on Wednesday.