In Bihar, NDA picks file nominations

Harivansh was elected deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha on August 9, 2018.(PTI) Harivansh was elected deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha on August 9, 2018.(PTI)

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson and senior JD(U) leader Harivansh Narayan Singh, JD (U) leader Ramnath Thakur—son of former chief minister Karpoori Thakur—and BJP leader Vivek Thakur—son of former MP CP Thakur—on Friday filed their nominations for the Rajya Sabha for the three NDA seats.

Harivansh and Thakur are being nominated to Rajya Sabha for the second time. Vivek Thakur filled the position vacated by his octogenarian father. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi were present during the filing.

Harivansh was elected deputy chairperson of the Rajya Sabha on August 9, 2018. Ramnath Thakur has been a minister in the Bihar government and had also represented Samastipur in the Assembly. Former MLC Vivek Thakur has been associated with BJP for over 25 years.

