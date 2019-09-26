In Bihar bypolls, HAM(S), VIP to contest RJD on one seat each

The RJD-led Grand Alliance seems to be on the verge of a split as the Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and the Mukesh Sahni-led Vikasshil Insaan Party have decided to field candidates opposite RJD nominees on one Assembly seat in the upcoming bypolls. The RJD has made it clear that it would not withdraw its candidates and it was up to its allies to decide if it wants to remain in the Grand Alliance or walk out.

The bypolls to the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat and the five Assembly segments of Kishanganj, Daraunda, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Belhar and Nathnagar are due next month. While the RJD has decided to field candidates on four seats, the Congress will field candidates on the Kishanganj Assembly seat and the Samastipur Lok Sabha seat. The Samastipur parliamentary seat fell vacant after the death of Ramchandra Paswan and the five Assembly segments fell vacant after its representatives were elected MPs in the Lok Sabha polls.

HAM (S) spokesperson Danish Rizwan told The Indian Express, “We have given an ultimatum to RJD to withdraw its candidate Rabiya Khatoon from Nathnagar within two days. We have already chosen Ajay Rai as our candidate.” Asked if HAM (S) may walk out of the Grand Alliance, Rizwan that they had started working on “forging an alliance with VIP and Congress.”

VIP chief Mukesh Sahni said his party would field a candidate from Simri Bakhtiyarpur. “It was RJD which had come to us for an alliance. We should be given due respect and share in the alliance…”

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tewari said HAM (S) and VIP should know their limitations. “Election is about winnability. We cannot waste tickets by letting HAM (S) and VIP contest two seats. It is entirely up to them to remain in Grand Alliance or walk out of it,” said Tewari.