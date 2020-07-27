In biggest single-day spike, Punjab reports 15 deaths, 534 new cases

Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (2,415), followed by Jalandhar (2,009) and Amritsar (1,539). (Representational) Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (2,415), followed by Jalandhar (2,009) and Amritsar (1,539). (Representational)

Punjab on Sunday recorded its biggest single day spike both in Covid fatalities and fresh infections, pushing the total count of such deaths to 306 and positive cases to 13,218.

The state, for the first time, reported 15 Covid-19 deaths, with five fatalities being reported from Ludhiana, two each from Ropar, Gurdaspur, Amritsar and one each from Jalandhar, Bathinda, Mohali and SBS Nagar. Of the total 306 deaths, 107 died in the last fortnight alone.

The state also reported maximum 534 positive cases in a day. For the first time, all the 22 districts of Punjab reported fresh cases. This was the first time when single-day spike of new cases surpassed 500 mark.

On Sunday, 105 patients were on oxygen support and 20 on ventilator support. While 8,810 patients have been discharged, the number of active cases crossed 4,000 mark with a total of 4,102 cases.

Maximum new positive cases were reported from Ludhiana (95), followed by Patiala (83) and Jalandhar (70). There were 45 cases from Amritsar, 42 from Hoshiarpur, 28 from Mohali, 27 from Bathinda, 24 from Fazilka, 17 from Sangrur, 16 from Gurdaspur, 15 from Tarn Taran, 13 from Ferozepur, 12 from Pathankot and 10 from Fatehgarh Sahib.

The remaining districts with new cases included Barnala (nine), Ropar (seven), Kapurthala and Mansa (six each), Nawanshahr (four), Moga and Muktsar (two each) and Faridkot (one).

Amritsar has reported maximum cases of COVID-19 deaths (68), followed by Ludhiana (59) and Jalandhar (38). Ludhiana has reported maximum cases of infection (2,415), followed by Jalandhar (2,009) and Amritsar (1,539).

DIG tests positive

Punjab prisons department DIG Surinder Singh was among those who tested positive for the infection. An official said he had come in contact with a positive case in Amritsar. He is a resident of Kharar in Mohali district.

In Hoshiarpur district, 19 BSF personnel and six bank employees were among those who tested positive.

In Ludhiana district, the Doraha police station under Khanna police was sealed on Sunday after six cops from here tested positive. Inspector Davinder Pal Singh, SHO of Doraha police station, said that two Sub-Inspectors, one Assistant Sub-Inspector and three head constables tested positive. “The total strength of our police station is 42. Other results are pending. Police station has been sealed,” he said. An Assistant Sub-Inspector posted as munshi at Payal police station also tested positive. In Ludhiana city, five cops tested positive. These are a 48-year-old home guard from ADCP-3 office, a 42-year-old head constable from Police Lines, a 35-year-old constable from division number 5 police station, a 29-year-old constable from division number 1 (Kotwali) police station and a 45-year-old head constable from India Reserve Battalion (IRB).

Civic body chief, SDM recover

Hoshiarpur Municipal Commissioner Balbir Raj and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Amit Mahajan have recovered and are all set to rejoin their offices from Monday. According to Deputy Commissioner Apneet Riyait, both officers were found positive for coronavirus two weeks ago. Now they have fully recovered and will restart their routine duties.

Urging people not to panic in view of the rising number of cases, Riyait said everyone should stay positive to beat coronavirus and follow physical distancing, meticulous hand hygiene and avoid touching face, eyes and nose.

With ENS Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar

