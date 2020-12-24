In bid to draw support, Punjab farm leaders begin travelling to other states

As part of the plan, Satbir Singh, the state general secretary of the Kirti Kisan Union (KKU), Punjab, was in Mumbai on Tuesday. (File)

Farmer leaders from Punjab protesting at Delhi borders have started travelling to different parts of the country from the dharna site to connect them to the ongoing agitation. Protesting unions now plan to take the agitation to 20 states covering nearly 500 districts by December end, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) said.

As part of the plan, Satbir Singh, the state general secretary of the Kirti Kisan Union (KKU), Punjab, was in Mumbai on Tuesday where he was part of protest rally organised by former MP Raju Shetti’s Swabhimani Paksha and also by social activist Pratibha Shinde

Talking to The Indian Express, Satbir Singh said, “KKU’s national wing All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha (AIKMS) was also part of this protest. I had gone alone from Punjab as KKU is part of 32 farmer unions from Punjab protesting on a common platform… The NDA government is repeatedly saying that protest is limited to Punjab, but in fact, we are being called by unions of other states as well.”

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU (Dakaunda), said, “I am going to Patna on December 29 as a mega protest rally is being organised by many farmer organisations of Bihar on that day and I will be there as an AIKSCC member and also as a representative of a Punjab farm union. I will talk with local farmers there and their union leaders.”

Talking about the role of Punjab unions in making the protest spread, P Krishnaprasad, working committee member of AIKSCC and a former Kerala MLA who is in Delhi these days, said: “Punjab is the powerhouse of this agitation against farm laws. They started aandolan in a very peaceful manner and reached Delhi borders which gave strength to crores of farmers. So, Punjab leaders are travelling to other states as well, because agitation against farm laws is being done by the farming community and not by any particular state.”

