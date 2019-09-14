In Bhopal, 11 drown as two boats capsize during Ganesh Visarjan

Eleven men drowned after two overcrowded boats capsized in the lower lake (Chhoti Jheel) at Bhopal’s Khatlapura Ghat early on Friday. The boats had been joined to carry an idol of Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Ganesh Visarjan.

Tragedy struck when the idol was being lowered for immersion around 4.30 am. A mobile video shot by an onlooker showed that the other boat lost balance and the revellers struggling to remain on it.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath ordered an inquiry and announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh per victim. However, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP leaders demanded that the compensation be increased, prompting the government to hike it to Rs 11 lakh per victim.

The municipal corporation also announced additional relief of Rs 2 lakh each.