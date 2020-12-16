In Bhavnagar, teachers who opt out of vaccine survey to be ‘retired’

According to sources, of 650 teachers employed at 65 schools under Bhavnagar Municipal School Board, 30-32 had sought to be exempted from the survey on medical grounds.

THE BHAVNAGAR Municipal School Board has issued an order directing teachers who exempted themselves from the Covid-19 vaccination survey to “mandatorily apply for retirement”.

The order issued on Monday by Yogesh Bhatt, administrative officer of Bhavnagar municipal school board, states, “…it is to be urgently ordered to obtain medical fitness certificates of such teachers who have got their orders (to conduct Covid-19 survey) cancelled. Also, teachers above the age of 55, who are unable to perform their duties, will be motivated to take voluntary retirement. If some teacher is found unfit to perform this duty, (he or she) will have to mandatorily apply for retirement so that he (or she) can avail of retirement benefits on time… Teachers, who applied for an extension in service (despite age to retire) till the semester concludes, also have to obtain medical certificates.”

The order adds that “many municipal corporation board teachers got their orders for the work of vaccination survey cancelled on grounds that they were ‘physically and mentally unfit’”. Due to such “unfit teachers”, the order adds, it is feared that there would be a “negative effect on students’ education”.

According to sources, of 650 teachers employed at 65 schools under Bhavnagar Municipal School Board, 30-32 had sought to be exempted from the survey on medical grounds.

On Tuesday, Bhatt told The Indian Express, “This is not for the first time that teachers have sought exemption from some duty, but certainly the first one when such a large number of teachers have tried to evade their duties… The concern is that if teachers are unfit to perform these duties, how will they be able to teach students? Also, the objective is to send a strong message to the teachers…”

Bhavnagar Municipal Commissioner M A Gandhi said, “The AO has the authority to issue such an order. It is clear that if a teacher has an unfit medical certificate, in any case, he or she would not be allowed to continue in service and asked to retire by the government. There is no ambiguity or injustice in the order issued.”

