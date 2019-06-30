In Bengal, ‘TMC vs BJP’ again: 50 hurt as two groups clash

Nearly 50 people were injured in a clash between two groups, allegedly supporters of BJP and TMC, in Keshpur in West Bengal’s West Medinipur on Saturday.

Police said a bus was going towards Anandapur in West Medinipore to the venue of a public rally by senior BJP leader Mukul Roy, Dilip Ghosh and others. When the bus reached Keshpur area, a group allegedly vandalised a portion of the bus, leading to a clash. A police team soon reached the spot. The injured were taken to Keshpur Rural Hospital and are under treatment, sources said.

The police claimed to have arrested more than ten people from both sides in connection with the clash. BJP supporters later staged a protest at Keshpur police station.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Mangalkot area of Purba East since late evening Friday, after supporters of BJP and TMC clashed in the area and stones were pelted, claimed police. Police force has been deployed in the area.