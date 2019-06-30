Toggle Menu
In Bengal, ‘TMC vs BJP’ again: 50 hurt as two groups clashhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/in-bengal-tmc-vs-bjp-again-50-hurt-as-two-groups-clash-5807022/

In Bengal, ‘TMC vs BJP’ again: 50 hurt as two groups clash

The police claimed to have arrested more than ten people from both sides in connection with the clash. BJP supporters later staged a protest at Keshpur police station.

bengal violence, tmc, bjp, tmc bjp clash, tmc vs bjp, bengal tmc vs bjp, Midnapore clash, Midnapore tmc bjp clash, indian express
The police claimed to have arrested more than ten people from both sides in connection with the clash. (Photo: File/Representational)

Nearly 50 people were injured in a clash between two groups, allegedly supporters of BJP and TMC, in Keshpur in West Bengal’s West Medinipur on Saturday.

Police said a bus was going towards Anandapur in West Medinipore to the venue of a public rally by senior BJP leader Mukul Roy, Dilip Ghosh and others. When the bus reached Keshpur area, a group allegedly vandalised a portion of the bus, leading to a clash. A police team soon reached the spot. The injured were taken to Keshpur Rural Hospital and are under treatment, sources said.

Read | West Bengal: TMC leader shot dead in Hooghly, party blames BJP

The police claimed to have arrested more than ten people from both sides in connection with the clash. BJP supporters later staged a protest at Keshpur police station.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Mangalkot area of Purba East since late evening Friday, after supporters of BJP and TMC clashed in the area and stones were pelted, claimed police. Police force has been deployed in the area.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Puddles, leaking roofs greet visitors at Statue of Unity
2 West Bengal: TMC leader shot dead in Hooghly, party blames BJP
3 Kerala land deal allegations: Ernakulam priests to boycott functions of Cardinal Alencherry