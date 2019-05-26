In Bengal, man killed in Nadia as post-poll clashes go on

A twenty-four-year-old man was shot dead on Friday night in Nadia district of West Bengal as clashes between BJP and Trinamool Congress continued after elections, with both sides accusing each other of leading the attacks.

Advertising

While both BJP and TMC claimed that the deceased, Santu Ghosh, was associated with them, the police are yet to confirm it as a political murder. Ghosh’s family has said he was not affiliated to any political party.

Reports of clashes and vandalism were reported from some other pockets of the state. Governor Keshari Nath Tripathy has appealed to the people to maintain peace.

Ghosh worked at a jewellery shop in Burrabazar and was the family’s only earning member. After he was found dead in Gorpara area, BJP supporters blocked the national highway and railway tracks in Nadia, demanding police action.

Advertising

“We are clueless who could have killed him. As far as I know he was not associated with any political party, although earlier he was close to TMC Councillor Pintu Nag,” Santu’s father Sadhu Charan Ghosh said.

TMC’s Nag said, “Santu was our active party worker.” But local BJP leaders said Ghosh had recently joined the saffron party.