In Bengal, man assaulted for protesting molestation dies

A 28-YEAR-OLD man who was allegedly beaten up for protesting against molestation of two women friends succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Tripuranagar, in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, on Wednesday.

“Primary investigation reveals that he [Arup] himself consumed some poisonous substance. Investigation is on,” Baruipur SP Rashid Munir Khan said. The alleged incident took place on February 14, police said.

The deceased was identified as Arup Biswas. Baruipur police registered an FIR against five unidentified people based on a complaint by the victim’s mother. No arrests have been made yet.

Police sources said Arup’s mother, in her complaint, stated that on February 14, two friends had gone to his home to meet him but left since he wasn’t home at the time. The complaint stated that as they were leaving, the two were molested by some members of a local club.

After Arup returned home, he went to the club and confronted the accused, leading to a heated argument that turned violent. A group of five allegedly tied him to a lamppost and beat him. They also allegedly demanded Rs 40,000 from the victim to let him go, according to the complaint.

“Some locals rescued him and took him home. He allegedly consumed a poisonous substance and was taken to hospital. He succumbed on Wednesday,” said a police officer. Police sources said the cause of death was yet to be ascertained as the post-mortem report was awaited.