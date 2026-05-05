In Bengal defeat, Opposition has lost much at the ‘trinamool’ level

In defeat of Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Opposition lost a state that gave it formidable voices and outspoken critics of the ruling BJP in Parliament and outside. Over the years since the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014, despite being a party with votes in just one state, the TMC emerged as a weighty constituent in the Opposition ranks and had led it on several key issues inside and outside Parliament.

With the loss in Bengal, the number of TMC members in the Rajya Sabha are expected to gradually decline.

The party’s members’ fiery and scathing speeches in Parliament not just gathered eyeballs but also became something that the BJP took note of.