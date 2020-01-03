In Bengal, Congress backs Mamata call to join hands against CAA

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a protest march against the new citizenship law and NRC. (Express photo/File) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a protest march against the new citizenship law and NRC. (Express photo/File)

Days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged all political parties and civil society organisations to join hands against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Congress’s Abdul Mannan, has extended his party’s support to her call. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) has called it a “welcome move”.

In a letter to Banerjee on Wednesday, Mannan wrote, “I would request you to convene an all-party meeting, barring the BJP, to sensitise them adequately about the task of enrollment of new voters and retention of the names of those enrolled, so that at least in Bengal, this nasty politics of the Centre may be foiled.”

Seeking to work out a strategy afresh, the Congress leader said that all secular forces in Bengal may be called on to concentrate on the protest against the CAA till mid January.

“This initiative, once taken, would be very much in conformity with the appeal you (Banerjee) have already made to all the secular forces at the national level to oppose this communal agenda of the BJP,” Mannan added in his letter.

Responding to the appeal, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee said, “We have been consistently protesting against the CAA and NRC. If they (Congress) want to join the protest, then it is a welcome move.”

Left Front chairman Biman Bose on Thursday demanded that like Kerala, West Bengal Assembly must also adopt a resolution to stop the implementation of CAA in the state “On behalf of 17 Left parties, we welcome the Kerala Assembly’s move to adopt a resolution to stop the implementation of the CAA there. We demand that a similar resolution be adopted in Bengal Assembly as well,” Bose said in a statement.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App