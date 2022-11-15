In Bali for G20 summit, PM Modi to hold talks on ‘key challenges’ facing the world

Ahead of his visit to Indonesia for the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he will hold extensive discussions with leaders of the G20 grouping in Bali on key challenges such as reviving global growth, ensuring food and energy security, and addressing issues related to health and digital transformation.

In a pre-departure statement, Modi said he will also highlight India’s achievements and its “unwavering commitment” to collectively address global issues while noting that the country’s upcoming presidency of the G20 will be grounded in the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam‘, or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’.

The Prime Minister reached Bali late Monday evening on a three-day visit to participate in the G20 summit, which is expected to discuss pressing global challenges, including implications of the Ukraine conflict, especially on food and energy security.

“PM has landed in Indonesia to participate in the G20 Summit. The Summit will witness extensive discussions on pressing global challenges. The Prime Minister will be interacting with various world leaders during the Summit,” the PM’s office tweeted.

Sharing images of a colourful welcome for the PM upon his arrival at the airport, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “PM receives a warm welcome in traditional Balinese style as he arrives in Bali to attend the G20 Summit. Two days of intense engagements lie ahead.”

“During the Bali summit, I will have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern, such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation,” Modi stated.

The Prime Minister said he will also highlight India’s achievements, and its “unwavering commitment” to collectively address global challenges, during the summit. “In a significant moment for our country and citizens, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit,” the statement quoted him saying.

“India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December 2022,” Modi stated. “I will also extend my personal invitation to G20 Members and other invitees to our G20 summit next year.”

“During my interactions at the G20 summit, I will highlight India’s achievements, and our unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges,” he stated. “India’s G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future’, which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all.”

The Prime Minister said he is also looking forward to addressing the Indian community in Bali at a reception on Tuesday. “On the sidelines of the G20 summit, I will meet with leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them,” he noted.

“Collectively addressing global challenges! Prime Minister @narendramodi emplanes for Bali, Indonesia to participate in the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit,” Bagchi tweeted.

On Sunday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra underlined the key challenges that confront world leaders, including the “ongoing conflict” in Ukraine and “its knock-on effect, such as food security challenges, energy crisis and inflation”. He noted that G-20 leaders will discuss “these challenges and underscore the importance of closer multilateral cooperation to help overcome” them.

In the context of India’s G20 presidency, he said the “evolving priorities” will include green development, lifestyle for environment, digital transformation, inclusive and resilient growth, women-led development, and greater voice for the global south in economic cooperation and the need to “reform 21st century institutions”.

Kwatra said the Prime Minister will participate in three key sessions — food and energy security, digital transformation, and health — during his three-day visit to Bali.

The Bali summit is set to be attended by US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, France’s President Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz and China’s President Xi Jinping.

Russia’s President Vldimir Putin is not attending the summit, and has sent his country’s Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, instead.

India is currently part of the G20 troika (current, previous and incoming presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.

The G20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and nations under the European Union (EU).