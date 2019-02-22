In bail order, Punjab HC says police party cannot be solely blamed for firing

In its order granting bail to a police official in the Behbal Kalan firing case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has said that while it is conscious of the fact that two people had died in the incident, police officials cannot be “solely blamed for it”. The court said that no police official fires on mob without provocation.

“The court is conscious of the fact that two persons had died in the incident, but the police party cannot be solely blamed for it, in as much as, without provocation from the mob, no police official ever dares to fire indiscriminately upon human beings,” read the order passed by Justice Ramendra Jain on bail plea filed by former Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh Kalar.

Kalar was granted the interim bail from arrest on Wednesday till May 21. Earlier, the court had granted the bail to co-accused former SP Bikram Jit Singh and Inspector Pradeep Singh while observing, “Police party fired on the mob, which was gathered in an illegal manner, despite issuance of proclamation under Section 144 CrPC. In normal circumstances, no police official fires on the mob, unless, it is direly needed to avoid a troublesome situation by mob”.

According to the SIT probe into the case registered in 2015 at Bajakhana Police station, police officials present at the spot in Kotkapura and Behbalkalan had “misbehaved with the public” and used force against them when they were “protesting peacefully” against the sacrilege incidents of 2015. The situation worsened due to their action, according to the SIT. Two people were killed in police firing against the protestors.

In addition to the observations already made by the court while granting bail to Bikram Jit and Pradeep, the court in the order released on Thursday said that it is the duty of the state to mantain law and order and whenever there are about 500-600 protestors, it is “impossible” that they would not create any ruckus or choas.

“In the instant case, some of the protestors were having swords, barcha etc. Three police vehicles were set abalze. To control such a situation, it was quite obvious and natural for the police to come in action to dispurse the mob,” the order read.