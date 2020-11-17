In Baghel letter to Amit Shah, five-point plan to tackle Maoism in Bastar region

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File)

Chhattisgarh Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting financial help to end the “malaise of Naxalism” from Chhattisgarh by creating jobs and providing financial help to the Left Wing Extremism affected districts in Bastar region.

The Chief Minister, in the letter — the second such request by Baghel to Shah on the issue in the state — sent on November 12, mentioned a five-point plan to ensure that Bastar region is made free of Maoism. He also sought the Centre’s cooperation in implementation of works in Maoist-affected areas, particularly in Bastar.

Pointing out the need of job creation and connectivity in the remote forested region, Baghel said “youngsters of Bastar” should be given various job opportunities so that they don’t join the Maoists. “If the steel plants set up in Bastar, an iron-ore rich area, are provided iron ore with a 30% discount, several firms would be encouraged to set up and will provide jobs for many,” he wrote.

Baghel also requested “generous grants” from the Centre to establish cold chains and other facilities to ensure collection of forest produce from the regions, along with help in setting up solar energy generators for places where the electricity grid has not been able to reach in the state.

Requesting grants for the upcoming Bodhghat irrigation project, he also said that Rs 50 crore be granted to each of the seven aspirational districts’ collectors for generating employment.

Baghel had earlier written to Shah in September requesting additional CRPF battalions promised to the state since 2018.

Terming the letter a “political move”, Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Dharamlal Kaushik said, “Instead of forming a plan and working on it, this government just wants monetary help from the Centre. They should first clarify what their plan of action is to stop the rampant killing by Maoists.”

