In Ayodhya, Uddhav announces Rs 1 crore contribution for Ram temple

Uddhav Thackeray with son Aaditya and other party leaders in Ayodhya, Saturday. (Express photo) Uddhav Thackeray with son Aaditya and other party leaders in Ayodhya, Saturday. (Express photo)

Visiting Ayodhya, and the makeshift Ram Lalla temple, to commemorate 100 days of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced contribution of Rs 1 crore for the construction of Ram temple and emphasised that he may have parted ways with the BJP, but not moved away from Hindutva.

With the BJP trying to portray the Sena as having abandoned Hindutva after joining hands with the Congress to form the government in Maharashtra, the Sena chief emphasised that this is his third visit to Ayodhya since 2018 and he would keep visiting.

Explained Bid to woo Hindutva base Uddhav Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit, and the announcement, assumes significance since he seems to have reasserted his party’s Hindutva stand despite being part of a coalition comprising the Congress and NCP — a move constantly harped by the BJP to wean away the Sena’s core base. His move is being seen as an attempt to please the Hindu voter base, which is also being wooed by cousin Raj Thackeray’s MNS.

“Hindutva does not mean BJP — Hindutva is different and BJP is different. We have separated from the BJP, not from Hindutva…. Chanting ‘Ram, Ram’ only before the elections is something I am not going to do,” the Sena chief said, hitting back at the BJP.

Thackeray was accompanied by wife Rashmi, MLA-son Aaditya and 18 party MPs and other leaders. Congress leader and Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar was also present — Kedar said he came to Ayodhya out of “faith”.

Thackeray also requested the UP government to provide land to construct a Maharashtra Bhavan in Ayodhya for “Ram bhakts” from the state to stay during their visit to the temple town.

While stating that all Ram devotees will construct the temple together, Thackeray said, “I recently spoke with Yogi-ji (UP CM Adityanath)… many Ram devotees from Maharashtra might come here (to Ayodhya) often, and for their stay if Yogi-ji provides us land, then we want to build a Maharashtra Bhavan on behalf of the state government.”

