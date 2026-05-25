In Assam’s UCC Bill: Live-in rules, mandatory marriage registration, polygamy ban

Assam Parliamentary Affairs Minister Atul Bora, on Monday, tabled the Uniform Civil Code Bill, Assam, 2026, to regulate laws relating to marriage and divorce, succession, live-in relationships and connected matters before the Assembly, weeks after the third NDA government was formed in the state.

The Bill has been introduced on the third day of the first session of the newly elected Assam Legislative Assembly, a move which has drawn criticism from opposition parties Congress, Raijor Dal and Trinamool Congress, who have demanded wide consultations before the tabling of the Bill.

The statement of object and reasons of the bill, which will come up for discussion later in the week, states that the Bill seeks to set standard conditions for marriage such as a minimum age of marriage, 21 for men and 18 for women, and “prohibition of polygamy”.