In Assam Police FIR against Pawan Khera, charges of defamation, forgery, criminal conspiracy

The FIR under which Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera has been booked by the Assam Police includes charges under 14 sections of the BNS, including defamation, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

On Sunday, Khera claimed in a press conference that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife, Riniki Bhuyan, holds three passports. Khera also shared images of documents that allegedly showed properties in her name in the UAE and a company registered in the United States, which Khera claimed were not disclosed in Sarma’s election affidavit.

Following these claims, Bhuyan filed a complaint against Khera, based on which a case was registered with the Crime Branch of the Assam Police. After this, an Assam Police team turned up at Khera’s Delhi residence on Tuesday.