In Assam Budget, satellite city near Guwahati airport, semiconductor push

The recently elected second-term Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government presented its Budget for 202-2027 on Friday, in which it announced several new projects, including the development of an ‘aerotropolis’ satellite city around the Guwahati international airport and a ‘Semiconductor Ecosystem’ project, and setting up of a proton therapy facility for cancer treatment at the state-run Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah presented a Rs 2,85,084 crore Budget, which CM Sarma termed a “revenue neutral Budget”.

Mallabaruah’s Budget speech outlined the state government’s plans for next five years. Among its flagship initiatives, he said, is acting on its promise of two lakh jobs.

“Over the next five years, the government will target 2 lakh employment opportunities across the broader public sector ecosystem of the state… A dedicated Task Force under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary has already been constituted to prepare a comprehensive roadmap…” he said.

He proposes to allocate over Rs 6,000 crore under different grants for the government’s basket of flagship beneficiary welfare schemes. However, during his speech, he said that any man “practicing polygamy” shall not be eligible to avail benefits under any government welfare scheme “in order to promote women’s empowerment and gender justice.” This comes after the government has passed state’s Uniform Civil Code Bill and enacted a legislation making polygamy a criminal offence.

Along with announcing outlay for furthering the road, bridge and energy projects in the state, Mallabaruah announced the allocation of a sum of Rs. 2100 crore for land acquisition for an airport satellite city

project.

“I propose the development of an Aerotropolis around the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport as the nucleus. The new bridge over Brahmaputra near the airport will give further fillip to the urban growth. The project will be implemented through the Guwahati Satellite City Development Authority (GSCDA), a dedicated Special Purpose Vehicle of Government of Assam. This will be a 100 percent Government-owned project, ensuring that the benefits of development accrue directly to the people of Assam,” he said.

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He announced a proton therapy facility, at an investment of around Rs 550 crore, is expected to be operational at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital within three year, and the government will undertake a feasibility study for integrating a metro project over or alongside the existing Guwahati Ring Road project.

He announced Tata Electric’s semiconductor assembly and testing facility in the state is expected to commence production, and proposed to launch ‘Semiconductor Ecosystem on Manufacturing and Innovation project’ in partnership with Japan International Cooperation Agency. Estimating an outlay of around Rs. 1164 over five years, he said, “The project will create world-class infrastructure, establish a dedicated ecosystem to attract global investments, generate employment, strengthen MSMEs and place Assam at the forefront of India’s semiconductor revolution.”