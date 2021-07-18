In Amritsar, Cong MLAs hope Sidhu and Capt will together strengthen party

In the holy city of Amritsar, Congress MLAs representing its various segments are of the opinion that by settling the ongoing infighting in the Punjab unit, the high command will put party in a better position in Majha. They also believe that the present feud is result of same problems that were pointed out by some of them two years back.

Amritsar (South) MLA Inderbir Singh Bolaria, who was one among the six legislators appointed as political advisor to CM Amarinder Singh two years back, said: “We had understood that there were problems with government. We understood the problem to which now many are waking up. But at that time other leaders could not understand that there were issues. So we couldn’t get support to bring the required change. But now things have changed and result is in front of us. Now, we will be able to deliver on the expectations of the public.”

Apart from Bolaria, Kushaldeep Singh Dhillon and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Sangat Singh Gilzian, Kuljeet Singh Nagra and Tarsem Singh DC were appinted advisors to CM. It was seen as an attempt to quell dissent against him.

On the possibility of Navjot Singh Sidhu becoming state Congress president, Bolaria said, “It will be morale booster for party workers. Now, Captain and Sidhu should work like a team. Congress workers were feeling letdown but now they will have new energy to fight upcoming elections.”

Bolaria, who had left SAD to join Congress after a tiff with former minister Bikram Majithia, said that now there will be action against Majithia and it will prove that there was no quid pro quo between Congress and SAD.

Bolaria added, “Next government in Punjab will again be of Congress. Proposed changes have a put new life into party in state. Captain has also made sacrifices for party and state”.

Amritsar (South) MLA Raj Kumar Verka said that the changes are written on the wall.

“I feel that Congress high command is taking decisions for the betterment of the party. More than 200 elected Congress leaders, office bearers, local leaders and Congress workers were consulted before reaching at any result. We all will abide by the decision taken by high command. Congress will be stronger in Majha.”

Verka said, “It is not that Congress workers are powerless in Majaha. But exceptions are everywhere. There are always black sheep in system. There might be some problems at some places. But overall Congress is in better position.”

Amritsar (North) MLA Sunil Dutti said, “It will send a good message if Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu will come together. It would make Congress form government in state again. Navjot Singh Sidhu’s support will assure victory of Congress party in state.”