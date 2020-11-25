In Ahmed Patel, lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague: Sonia Gandhi

Congress President Sonia Gandhi with senior leader Ahmed Patel. (PTI file photo)

Remembering her trusted lieutenant Ahmed Patel as a faithful colleague and a friend, Congress president Sonia Gandhi said she lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress Party.

Patel passed away from post-Covid related complications early Wednesday morning. He was admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurugram on November 15. Patel’s son Faisal announced on Twitter that after testing positive for Covid-19 around a month ago, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures.”

Read | PM Modi condoles Ahmed Patel’s demise: ‘His role in strengthening Cong would always be remembered’

Sonia Gandhi said Patel’s ‘faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others’.

“I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. I mourn his passing and I feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support,” she said.

Reacting to Patel’s demise, Rahul said he was a tremendous asset for the party. “It is a sad day. Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset,” he said.

For decades, Patel was the most influential and powerful person in the Congress after the Gandhis. He was also the chief troubleshooter within the party. An organisational man, Patel had connections across party lines.

