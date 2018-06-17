In show of unity, four non-BJP CMs throw weight behind Kejriwal; Delhi CM’s dharna continues

All the four CMs at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Sunday. (Twitter/@AamAadmiParty) All the four CMs at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on Sunday. (Twitter/@AamAadmiParty)

As the battle between AAP and L-G continued for the sixth day on Saturday, four non-BJP chief ministers threw their weight behind their Delhi counterpart to confront the alleged nexus between LG’s office and Modi government. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, and Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy held a joint press conference in support of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Follow LIVE UPDATES here

Before this, the four CMs were denied meeting with the Delhi Chief Minister, who is holding a sit-in protest at Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s office. They are in Delhi to attend NITI Aayog meeting to be held on Sunday.

“All of us would like to make a representation to you with respect to the issues concerning the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi Shri Arvind Kejriwal. Please grant us a meeting slot today as we are waiting. We request you to give us time around 9 PM today,” they said in the letter to L-G.

Reacting to the development, Kejriwal immediately trained his guns at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of “directing” the L-G to refuse the Trinamool Congress chief permission.

He tweeted, “This is getting more and more bizarre…” He added, “I don’t think Hon’ble L-G can take such a decision on his own. Obviously, PMO has directed him to refuse permission. Just like IAS strike is being done at PMO’s instance.”

Kejriwal, along with Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai and Satyendar Jain have been staying put at the LG office demanding that Baijal direct IAS officers to end what AAP described as their “strike” and approve doorstep ration delivery scheme.

Denied permission, the chief ministers expressed solidarity with their Delhi counterpart and sought the Prime Minister’s intervention to resolve the crisis.

Meanwhile, Mamata said that she along with the other leaders will speak to Prime Minister Modi during tea tomorrow. “We will speak to the PM tomorrow during tea.

We will tell the PM to intervene in this matter and solve it. Had the President been here, we would have told him too. This is a democracy and that is how a democracy functions: WB CM Mamata Banerjee in Delhi pic.twitter.com/82J5r5nGrE — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2018

While addressing reporters in the national capital, Banerjee termed the impasse as a “constitutional crisis” and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention in the case. The four CM’s had sought an appointment with the L-G but later learnt that Baijal was not in his office. “We were told that the LG is not at home. Our demand is very simple: Sort out the issue, let the elected government work,” Naidu told reporters.

The four CMs address the media in the national capital on Sunday. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey) The four CMs address the media in the national capital on Sunday. (Express photo/Prem Nath Pandey)

Meanwhile, Kejriwal thanked the four CMs for their support. He said that people of Delhi will be grateful to them. “The people of Delhi will ever be grateful to you sirs @ncbn @vijayanpinarayi @hd_kumaraswamy and @MamataOfficial didi. We all will work together to save democracy. Thank u so much,” he tweeted.

The people of Delhi will ever be grateful to you sirs @ncbn @vijayanpinarayi @hd_kumaraswamy and @MamataOfficial didi We all will work together to save democracy. Thank u so much. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 16, 2018

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also blamed the attitude of Central government for the current situation in Delhi. “Because of the attitude of Central government this happened. Centre is restricting the federal system which is a threat to the nation. Everyone is with Arvind Kejriwal. All the democratic people are with the Delhi CM,” he said.

The four Chief Ministers, who visited Kejriwal’s house in the evening had planned to march to the Lt Governor’s house but dropped the idea after they were denied permission. They also met the Delhi CM’s family.

The rift between Delhi government and L-G’s office — apparently backed by central government — seems to be widening with the standoff. As the four opposition CMs expressed solidarity with Kejriwal’s demands as the elected head of state, pressure seems to be mounting on L-G as well as the Centre to find a solution to this impasse.

