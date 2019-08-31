In a relief for Hardik Patel, Gujarat HC rejects state’s plea for vacating stay on probe

IN A relief for Congress leader Hardik Patel, the Gujarat High Court (HC) on Friday rejected the state government’s application, which had sought that the stay on investigation ordered by the HC earlier, be vacated.

Advertising

The matter dates back to 2017, when an FIR — lodged by Narendra Patel and Dilip Savaliya — alleged Hardik and others of assault and dacoity.

Following the FIR, Hardik moved the HC seeking quashing of the FIR. Subsequently during the hearing, advocate Salim Saiyed, representing the FIR complainant, had submitted that the matter had been settled between the parties. Following the submission, the HC had granted stay on police probe.

Advocate Rafik Lokhandwala, representing Hardik said, “Subsequently the matter went into the cut-off board and was not listed. Thereafter, the state government moved an application earlier this month, seeking that the stay be vacated so that the police can continue with the investigation.”

However, the state government’s application was rejected by the court on the ground that the stay was granted after hearing all the parties involved, at the time of hearing the main petition.